CS-8958 blocks H5N1 in preclinical study

Australian drugmaker Biota Holdings says that the long-acting neuraminidase inhibitor CS-8958, which it is developing in collaboration with Japanese originator Daiichi-Sankyo, has demonstrated preclinical effectiveness against the H5N1 influenza virus strain. The firm added that this effect was seen against both A and B viral subtypes.
The Melbourne-headquartered company also revealed that the drug has successfully completed a Phase I trial in Japan, and added that it is scheduled to enter Phase II assessment later in the year.
UK safety and efficacy studies approved
