CSL to enter US flu vaccine market

Australian Pharmaceutical firm CSL says it plans to introduce its influenza vaccine on to the US market by 2007, adding that it will initate a US clinical study of the product later this year in preparation for the submission of a Biologics License Application to the Food and Drug Administration.
The Melbourne, Victoria-headquartered firm is doubling production capacity at its plant to 40 million doses per year, half of which will be destined for the US market. CSL's chief executive, Brian McNamee, who unveiled the vaccine at Merrill Lynch's Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Conference in New York, believes that US market share can be won using competitive pricing and marketing. Dr McNamee added that CSL provides useful geographical and seasonal diversity which will be of benefit if another supplier experiences manufacturing difficulties at any point.
The company is also developing a prototype bird flu vaccine which, if it proves effective in upcoming trials, could be ready in the next two years
