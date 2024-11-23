CSM Curbs Terfenadine Use In UK

The UK Committee on Safety of Medicines has recommended that steps betaken to ensure that hay fever products containing terfenadine be made prescription-only, following its review of the drug's safety in relation to rare, but fatal, cardiac arrythmias which have occurred under certain circumstances. Since 1982, terfenadine has been linked to 14 deaths in the UK.
The proposal is, however, subject to a three-month consultation period, and in the interim the product will still be available over-the-counter. Precautions for its safe use have been issued by the CSM, which says that it should not be used if the patient has heart or liver problems, that it should not be taken in combination with other medicines including erythromycin and ketoconazole, and that it should not be taken with grapefruit juice. The CSM advised that pharmacists should take products containing terfenadine off display, that only the pharmacist sells products containing terfenadine (and astemizole), and that the CSM patient information sheet be given to patients for whom terfenadine products are appropriate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze