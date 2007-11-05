CT's bis-platinate drugs show activity against resistant tumors

USA-based Cell Therapeutics says that preclinical data demonstrate that its bis-platinate drug candidates, CT-47613 and CT-47609, can kill tumors resistant to currently-marketed platinum-based chemotherapy agents.

Findings unveiled at this year's American Association of Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute and the European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer in joint meeting in San Francisco showed that, in animal models, both CT-47613 and CT-47609 demonstrated more potent activity than either carboplatin, cisplatin or oxaliplatin. The firm added that this activity was observed irrespective of acquired or intrinsic resistance to either carboplatin or cisplatin, noting that this is this the first time such activity has been achieved. Cell Therapeutics said that the preclinical data suggest considerable potential for CT-47613 and CT-47609, given that at present platinum-based drugs, and therefore the development of resistance to them, play a key role in many cancer treatments.