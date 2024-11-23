Cuba/EU Conference

A seminar co-sponsored by the Cuban and European Union authorities inHavana heard that Cuba will support the development of small and medium-sized companies in the economy, according to Granma International.

A workshop was held at the four-day seminar on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry development in Cuba. Cuba's Foreign Investment Minister, Ibrahim Ferradaz, pointed to small pharmaceutical enterprises in his country as an example of how small and highly-specialist companies can operate successfully.