Cuba to export generics to Brazil

Cuba will export around 100 generic drugs manufactured on the island toBrazil, where Enila Laboratories, based in Rio de Janeiro, will distribute the products within the country.
While it is not currently known exactly how many generic products will be imported, or the total value of the agreement, Enila director Marcio D'Icaray told the Associated Press that the Cuban generics should be available in Brazil within approximately six months. They will be priced at around 50%-60% less than brand-name products; Brazilian generics are priced about 30%-40% less. Enila already distributes Cuban vaccines for hepatitis B and meningitis B in Brazil, it was reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze