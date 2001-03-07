Cuba to export generics to Brazil

Cuba will export around 100 generic drugs manufactured on the island toBrazil, where Enila Laboratories, based in Rio de Janeiro, will distribute the products within the country.

While it is not currently known exactly how many generic products will be imported, or the total value of the agreement, Enila director Marcio D'Icaray told the Associated Press that the Cuban generics should be available in Brazil within approximately six months. They will be priced at around 50%-60% less than brand-name products; Brazilian generics are priced about 30%-40% less. Enila already distributes Cuban vaccines for hepatitis B and meningitis B in Brazil, it was reported.