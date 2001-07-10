Curis added to Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes

USA-based Curis, which develops products based on technologies in theemerging field of regenerative medicines, has been added to the list of companies making up the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes.

The company's chief executive, Doros Platika, said: "our inclusion represents another significant milestone and, more importantly, an acknowledgement of the technologic value we have been able to create at Curis," and reflects the "growing recognition of regenerative medicine and its potential clinical and commercial value."