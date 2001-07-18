Curis and Elan join forces on "hedgehog" therapeutics

US firm Curis and Ireland-based Elan's US subsidiary, Elan Corp, haveformed a joint venture for R&D on molecules that stimulate the "hedgehog" (Hh) signaling pathway.
Curis notes that its scientists and collaborators have shown that, in adults, Hh is responsible for inducing the repair and regeneration of nerve tissues following injury, trauma or disease. The JV will focus on the development of therapeutics targeting a number of neurological disorders. In addition to providing clinical expertise and support for the program, Elan will grant the business a non-exclusive license to an animal model, a mouse strain that develops many of the features of human neurodegenerative diseases.
Under the terms of the licensing agreement, the two companies will each contribute intellectual property and, initially, Curis will be the majority owner of the JV. No further details were provided.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze