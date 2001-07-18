Curis and Elan join forces on "hedgehog" therapeutics

US firm Curis and Ireland-based Elan's US subsidiary, Elan Corp, haveformed a joint venture for R&D on molecules that stimulate the "hedgehog" (Hh) signaling pathway.

Curis notes that its scientists and collaborators have shown that, in adults, Hh is responsible for inducing the repair and regeneration of nerve tissues following injury, trauma or disease. The JV will focus on the development of therapeutics targeting a number of neurological disorders. In addition to providing clinical expertise and support for the program, Elan will grant the business a non-exclusive license to an animal model, a mouse strain that develops many of the features of human neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, the two companies will each contribute intellectual property and, initially, Curis will be the majority owner of the JV. No further details were provided.