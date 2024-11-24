Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Curve Therapeutics

A biotech company developing an intracellular screening platform addressing complex and challenging disease targets.

Curve originated from Microcycle research conducted by Professor Tavassoli’s group in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Southampton, UK. 

The company is backed by Advent Life Sciences, Epidarex Capital, Pfizer Ventures, Columbus Venture Partners and British Patient Capital. Curve has a $1.7 Bn global research collaboration with MSD the trade name of Merck & Co to discover and validate modulators of up to five therapeutic targets using its Microcycle technology, initially for oncology and neurology indications.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Curve Therapeutics News

Curve Therapeutics continues to enhance leadership team
9 October 2024
Curve Therapeutics adds to its leadership team
2 October 2024
Curve Therapeutics strengthens leadership team
9 July 2024
Curve Therapeutics raises £40.5 million
27 February 2024
More Curve Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze