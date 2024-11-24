Curve Therapeutics

Curve originated from Microcycle research conducted by Professor Tavassoli’s group in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Southampton, UK.

The company is backed by Advent Life Sciences, Epidarex Capital, Pfizer Ventures, Columbus Venture Partners and British Patient Capital. Curve has a $1.7 Bn global research collaboration with MSD the trade name of Merck & Co to discover and validate modulators of up to five therapeutic targets using its Microcycle technology, initially for oncology and neurology indications.