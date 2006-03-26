Cyanotech's BioAstin reduces inflammation

Hawaii, USA-based Cyanotech, a producer high-value nutrition and health products from microalgae, has completed a preliminary study of the effects of its BioAstin natural astaxanthin in humans in reducing systemic inflammation as measured by levels of C-reactive protein in blood serum.

The double-blind study by an independent research group of 15 patients taking BioAstin and eight subjects given placebo found that those who took BioAstin for 56 days showed an average decrease in their measured CRP levels of over 20%. Subjects who took placebo demonstrated no such decrease. Analysis of the data showed that there was a statistically-significant difference between the two treatment conditions, suggesting that BioAstin may significantly reduce CRP scores.

Larger study now proposed