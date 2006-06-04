Friday 22 November 2024

Cyberonics welcomes strong 2 year VNS data

4 June 2006

USA-based therapeutic device firm Cyberonics has welcomed strong data from a pivotal two-year study on the efficacy of adjunctive Vagus Nerve Stimulation therapy on suicidality and worsening depression, reported at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in Toronto, Canada.

The study analyzed 235 patients, 205 of whom received VNS over a 24-month period for treatment-resistant depression and evaluated suicides, attempted suicides, suicidal ideation and hospitalizations for worsening depression. Cyberonics, which develops and markets neuromodulating implants for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders, noted that the study authors found suicidality and hospitalizations due to worsening depression generally declines during 24 months of VNS, particularly in those patients who responded to the treatment.

In July 2005, the US Food and Drug Administration approved VNS as an adjunctive long-term treatment for chronic or recurrent depression in patients 18 years of age or older who are experiencing a major depressive episode and have not had an adequate response to four or more current antidepressant treatments. The product is the first FDA-approved implantable device-based therapy for depression and the first developed, studied, cleared and labeled specifically for patients with TRD, the firm noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze