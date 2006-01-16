Friday 22 November 2024

Cypriot government "inert and provocative"

16 January 2006

Nicos Nouris, head of the Pancyprian Pharmaceutical Association, has told a press conference that the Cypriot Health Ministry is acting illegally and in a high-handed manner when it comes to pharmaceuticals. The Association has asked the Commission for Protection of Competition for help in dealing with a government that is also "inert and provocative."

The row reflects a deteriorating relationship since July. The Cypriot government has not enforced an agreement between state hospitals and private pharmacies. After receiving from the Association a European Union survey about its drug action plan to deal with a possible bird flu pandemic, the government completed the form without either contacting the Association or informing the public about its plans. According to a report in the Cyprus Mail newspaper, the Health Ministry has also allowed irregular purchase, provision and distribution methods to patch up the gaps it has created with its policies.

Among other violations of law with which Mr Nouris has charged the Health Ministry were: providing drugs in a manner that constitutes the movement of drugs without a license; before changes in the law were made, allowing drugs to be distributed without appropriate labeling; allowing pharmaceuticals to be provided in bulk and in retail, without publishing price lists; and adopting a system of brief procedures solely for avoiding the enforcement of the law's provisions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze