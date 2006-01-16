Cypriot government "inert and provocative"

Nicos Nouris, head of the Pancyprian Pharmaceutical Association, has told a press conference that the Cypriot Health Ministry is acting illegally and in a high-handed manner when it comes to pharmaceuticals. The Association has asked the Commission for Protection of Competition for help in dealing with a government that is also "inert and provocative."
The row reflects a deteriorating relationship since July. The Cypriot government has not enforced an agreement between state hospitals and private pharmacies. After receiving from the Association a European Union survey about its drug action plan to deal with a possible bird flu pandemic, the government completed the form without either contacting the Association or informing the public about its plans. According to a report in the Cyprus Mail newspaper, the Health Ministry has also allowed irregular purchase, provision and distribution methods to patch up the gaps it has created with its policies.
Among other violations of law with which Mr Nouris has charged the Health Ministry were: providing drugs in a manner that constitutes the movement of drugs without a license; before changes in the law were made, allowing drugs to be distributed without appropriate labeling; allowing pharmaceuticals to be provided in bulk and in retail, without publishing price lists; and adopting a system of brief procedures solely for avoiding the enforcement of the law's provisions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze