Cytheris completes second financing

Cytheris, a privately-held, Paris, France-based biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-modulation, says it has raised 24.3 million euros ($30.7 million) through a series B financing. The new round will be used to extend Cytheris' current interleukin-7 clinical studies in France and the USA, to move this drug forward into Phase II trials and to complete the preclinical development of its new drug candidate selected from a NKT/Dendritic cell activators platform.

The firm noted that it has attracted two new investors: CDC Entreprises Innovation, a subsidiary of CDC Entreprises (France), which led the round, and ABN AMRO Capital Life Sciences (Netherlands). Existing investors AXA Private Equity (France), Bioam (France), Credit Agricole Private Equity (France), T2C2/Bio 2000 (Canada) and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (Canada) also participated.