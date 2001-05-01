Cytochroma and Molecular Mining sign gene pact

Cytochroma and Molecular Mining Corp have entered into a collaborationto search for novel genes to add to the former's library of validated molecular targets for drug discovery. Cytochroma's chief executive, Robert Foldes, said that the deal gives the firm "a leading position in new gene discovery," and thereby provides "the opportunity to generate new programs for untapped markets."

Cytochroma develops drugs based on the action of cytochrome P450 enzymes. To date, it has identified modulators of vitamin A and vitamin D metabolism as drug candidates for the treatment of skin diseases, cancer and bone disorders.