Cytochroma and Molecular Mining sign gene pact

Cytochroma and Molecular Mining Corp have entered into a collaborationto search for novel genes to add to the former's library of validated molecular targets for drug discovery. Cytochroma's chief executive, Robert Foldes, said that the deal gives the firm "a leading position in new gene discovery," and thereby provides "the opportunity to generate new programs for untapped markets."
Cytochroma develops drugs based on the action of cytochrome P450 enzymes. To date, it has identified modulators of vitamin A and vitamin D metabolism as drug candidates for the treatment of skin diseases, cancer and bone disorders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze