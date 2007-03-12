Cytochroma completes enrollment in plaque psoriasis trial

Canadian pharmaceutical firm Cytochroma, a specialist developer of products that address diseases caused by vitamin D deficiency, says that it has completed enrollment in a Phase II examination of its developmental plaque psoriasis treatment CTA018.

In total, 147 chronic sufferers of the disease have been recruited for the study, which will compare three dosages of the product with placebo. Therapeutic efficacy will be measured using Physician Static Global assessment criteria. Results are expected in July this year.