Cytogen: "less Quadramet toxicity via ILP"

USA-based Cytogen Corp says that preclinical data on Quadramet (samarium Sm-153 lexidronam injection), suggest that the agent, which is currently marketed for the relief of pain associated with cancer progression to bones, suggests that a novel route of administration may increase local targeted exposure to the osteosarcoma tumor in a single limb and minimize systemic exposure to radioactivity.
The findings, which were presented at the 97th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington DC, demonstrate that isolated limb perfusion (ILP) can specifically target the agent to the limbs of dogs with spontaneously-occurring osteosarcomas.
Quantitative scintigraphy estimates of radioactivity in the tissues of the isolated limb versus the contralateral non-perfused limb were calculated and gamma camera pictures showed a bone-only deposition pattern. Mean systemic blood and urine gamma counts were 0.5 counts per minute, whereas mean gamma counts for the isolated limb blood were 8.3 counts per minute throughout the one-hour perfusion and there was 14-fold more Quadramet in the isolated limb as compared to the contralateral limb.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze