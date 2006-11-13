Cytogen's 3rd-qtr 2006 net loss improves 24%

New Jersey, USA-based Cytogen says that, for the third quarter of 2006, it saw a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, a 24.5% improvement on the like, year-ago period, as total product revenues jumped 20% to $4.2 million.

Cytogen noted that sales of Prostacint kits, the first and only commercial monoclonal antibody-based agent that targets prostate-specific membrane antigen to image the extent and spread of prostate cancer, increased 46.6% to $2.2 million, while Quadramet (samarium Sm-153 lexidronam injection), for the relief of pain due to metastatic bone disease arising from cancer, was level with third-quarter 2005, earning $2.0 million.

Earlier this year, Cytogen obtained exclusive marketing rights for Soltamox (tamoxifen citrate) from Savient Pharmaceuticals. The cytostatic estrogen receptor antagonist, which is the first oral liquid hormonal therapy approved in the USA, is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer to reduce the incidence of the condition in women who are at high risk for the disease. Cytogen says it is on track to launch Caphosol, its fourth approved oncology product, early next year. Cleared as a prescription medical device, the topical oral agent is indicated in the USA as an adjunct for standard care for oral mucositis.