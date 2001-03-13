Cytos gains protein discovery tech patent

Switzerland's Cytos Biotechnology AG, which discovers and develops newprotein drugs and protein-based immunotherapeutics, has been awarded US Patent No 6,197,502, Expression cloning process for the discovery, characterization and isolation of genes encoding polypeptides with a predetermined property.
Cytos chief executive Wolfgang Renner says that, with this patent, the company has secured broad protection for an essential technology that facilitates drug discovery and differentiates its system from that of competitors.
