CytRx completes patient dosing in arimoclomol ALS study

Los Angeles, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm CytRx Corp says that the final patients have completed dosing and follow-up assessment in its Phase IIa trial of arimoclomol in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The firm said that the data will be evaluated and analyzed over the coming months, adding that it plans to announce final results by the fourth quarter of the year. The firm's president, Steven Kriegsman, said: "this is an important milestone in arimoclomol's clinical development and moves us a step closer to our goal of commercializing drugs aimed at reducing human suffering."