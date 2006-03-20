Friday 22 November 2024

CytRx's RNAi program sees progress in 2006

20 March 2006

During 2006, US drugmaker CytRx Corp says it has seen considerable progress in its drug discovery programs using its proprietary RNA interference technologies in the development of novel drugs for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

According to the Los Angeles-headquartered firm, improvements in its RNAi screening platform have been instrumental in driving its rapid progress. The technology, which is used to identify and validate novel targets, has been extended to include muscle and liver cells in addition to fat cells. The company says it is utilizing highly-efficient, parallel gene silencing to locate therapeutically-interesting molecules involved in insulin signaling and other pathways.

Summarizing the group's approach, Mark Tepper, senior vice president of drug discovery at CytRx' facility in Worcester, Massachusetts,USA, said that, "using this platform, we have shown that we can quickly identify and validate novel drug targets, screen them for small-molecule inhibitors and show that these inhibitors are active in the original functional assay."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze