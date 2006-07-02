Czech e-Rxing meets opposition, disinterest

The introduction of electronic prescriptions has met with opposition and indifference in the Czech Republic. The new European Union member state has become the latest European country to introduce e-prescriptions following an amendment to health care legislation this month.

But critics say it has been rushed through and does not go far enough. "This new form of e-prescription is absolutely nonsensical. All it does is make it possible for hospital doctors to send a prescription electronically to a hospital pharmacy," said Lubomir Chudoba, director of the Czech Pharmacists Chamber. "We as a chamber very much support the principle of e-prescriptions, but this amendment doesn't go nearly far enough. It needs to be a widespread scheme that helps patients, doctors and pharmacies," Dr Chudoba added.

Various confusing systems in play