Czech health spending grew 5.7% in 2005

Total heath care spending in the Czech Republic grew 5.7% last year to 7.4 billion euros ($9.46 billion), according to government figures. The Czech government's central budget spending on health care was 303.5 million euros, with a similar contribution from local government, down 12% on the previous year.
The public health insurance system spent an extra 7% to 6.0 billion euros and private health funds grew 5%, to 839.2 million euros. Patients' private funds now account for over 11% of health care spending in the Czech Republic, with government (local and national) accounting for less than a tenth of the total.
