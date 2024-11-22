Czech Rep's Tamda Expects Higher Turnover

Tamda AS, the third-largest pharmaceutical distributor in the Czech Republic, expects its turnover to increase to 2 billion koruna ($76.4 million) this year and its net profit to significantly exceed its 1994 sales level of 1.5 million koruna, according to the CTR new agency's Business News.
Tamda, based in Ostrave in the northern Moravis region of the country, is owed 30 million koruna by customers, and is aiming to reduce its high stock levels. The company invested 23.5 million koruna in new technology last year, while this year's investment is expected to reach 25-30 million koruna.
