Czech Republic Drug Imports In 1996

The Czech Republic imported pharmaceuticals worth 19.3 billion korune($678.3 million) in 1996, an increase of 15.8% over the previous year, reports CTK Business News. Around 60% of drug imports last year came from the European Union, 22% from the Central European Free Trade Agreement states and 13% from the Slovak Republic.
The Republic exported pharmaceuticals worth 5.9 billion korune ($207.3 million) last year; its total trade in chemical products was worth 142 billion korune.
- The Czech Trade and Industry Ministry says organizations undertaking R&D aimed at improving Czech technology for drugs production will be able to apply for state support to fund their activities, reports CTK. However, the deadline for applications for R&D funding has been set at March 17.
