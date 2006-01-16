Czechs struggle with drug reforms

Czechs enter the new year facing increased charges for their drugs and medicines but the Health Minister David Rath has stressed that they will be rewarded for accepting regular medical check-ups. Incentives will include lower health insurance and free traditional spa treatment. The Ministry has launched a prevention campaign to encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle and a policy of bonuses for patients who cooperate is expected to be in place by 2007. Immediate cuts in the health care sector have been introduced, meanwhile, with doctors and hospitals being called on to economize on drugs, specialist care and the use of medical equipment and materials. A planned reduction in pharmacy margins is meeting with intense opposition.

In other news, over 75% of the Czech public is opposed to direct charges for drugs and medicines, according to a survey by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CVVM). Fewer than one in five surveyed expressed support for the charges.