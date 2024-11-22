D-Mark Strength Affects Altana's 1995 Growth

Turbulence on currency markets has affected growth in the German pharmaceuticals and chemical group Altana AG. Chairman Klaus Schweickart said that the strength of the Deutschemark was already impacting on the company's growth targets for 1995.
Investment in the pharmaceuticals and baby-foods sector would also affect profits this year, Mr Schweickart added. Profits in the first quarter of 1995 have remained stable at a high level, he said, but the company will incur heavy spending in the second quarter on a new gastrointestinal product.
If the present currency situation continues unchanged, planned sales growth of 7% to about 3 billion marks ($2.19 billion) will only be achieved with great difficulty, and at present the prospect is for growth of just 3%-4%. Altana reported sales of 2.8 billion marks last year, with profits after tax of 100 million marks (compared with 86 million marks for 1993).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze