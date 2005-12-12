Daiichi Sankyo: 8% half-year income rise

Daiichi Sankyo, a joint holding company established in September through the merger of the former Daiichi and Sankyo, says that its parent companies both posted better-then expected results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2006.
The combined turnover of the two companies came to 451.8 billion yen ($3.69 billion), rising 0.6% on the like, year-ago period. Combined operating income increased 8.3% to 80.3 billion yen, exceeding their combined forecasts of 71.0 billion yen.
Sankyo itself saw a year-on-year decline in first-half sales and earning due to continued revenue downturn from its mainstay treatment for hypercholesterolemia, pravastatin (sold as Mevalotin in Japan, and Pravachol in the USA). Sales of the drug fell 7.3% to 286.2 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze