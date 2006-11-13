Friday 22 November 2024

Daiichi Sankyo's first-half profit jumps 35.3%

13 November 2006

Daiichi Sankyo reported solid earnings for the six months to September 30, 2006. The firm, which is Japan's second-largest drugmaker, saw net sales reach 485.84 billion yen ($4.08 billion), up 7.5% on the like, year-ago period. However, its operating income fell 2.5% to 78.35 billion yen, despite a 6.7% rise in ordinary income to 88.2 billion yen. While the company took an extraordinary loss of 7.8 billion yen during the period related to business integration, it also recognized extraordinary gains, including 20.5 billion yen from the sale of group subsidiaries, and so its net income surged 35.3% to 66.8 billion yen.

In terms of profitability, the growth due to higher sales was supplemented by a more profitable sales mix, which contributed to a 2.9-point year-to-year improvement in the cost-of-sales ratio to 28.4%, as gross profit rose 12% to 347.8 billion yen.

Net sales from Daiichi Sankyo pharmaceuticals totaled 441.3 billion yen, a 14.5% rise, as operating income for this unit fell 2.3% to 75.8 billion yen. Although rival generic products had a negative impact on sales of the hypercholesterolemia treatment pravastatin (Pravachol in the USA, Mevalotin in Japan), several of the group's leading products maintained high levels of sales, including the broad-spectrum oral antibacterial agent, Cravit (levofloxacin), and the antihypertensive olmesartan (trade name Benicar in the USA and Olmetec in Japan), while sales revenue was also boosted by the receipt of milestone payments related to the Japanese National Health Insurance listing of the antiplatelet agent Plavix (clopidogrel).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze