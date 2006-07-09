Daniolabs initiates trials of two PD drugs

UK-based biotechnology firm Daniolabs says that it has begun a Phase I proof-of-concept trial of two developmental products, DL06001 and DL06002, for sialorrhoea and hyperhidrosis in Parkinson's disease, respectively. Both compounds are novel combinations of established drugs that have been identified under the company's reprofiling policy.
Tony Sedgwick, Daniolabs chief executive, said: "we are delighted that the company's first clinical trial for the alleviation of sialorrhoea and hyperhidrosis has begun," adding that both products have the potential to improve the quality of life of Parkinson's disease sufferers.
