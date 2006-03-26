Danish drug exports set new record

Figures released by Danish Statistics, the government statistical agency, show that 2005 was a record year for the Danish drug industry, with more than 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion) of goods exported, an increase of 13% on the previous year. The main products sold abroad were reme-dies against depression, diabetes and skin disorders.

Commenting on the results, Jan Hylleberg from the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Lif) said that Danish drugmakers had concentrated their R&D on dis-eases that were affecting increasing numbers of people and thinking globally.

Good at innovation