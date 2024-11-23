DEA To Ban Bulk Pseudoephedrine Sales

The US Drug Enforcement Agency is planning to ban bulk sales of pseudoephedrine, a popular over-the-counter cold and allergy product. The new rules, which take effect October 7, should not impinge on consumers who buy their pills generically or under brand names such as Sudafed, according to a DEA spokeswoman. Consumer-type quantities for allergy and cold sufferers won't be affected, she stressed.

The action is part of a DEA plan to thwart criminals who convert the pills into the addictive and illegal drug methamphetamine (also known as AKA, meth, speed or crack). The Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association opposes the new rules, with its counsel Kevin Kraushaar pointing out that "if a cashier makes a mistake, the store is subject to civil fines and criminal violations." Senator Orrin Hatch recently proposed a less restrictive bill for this compound.