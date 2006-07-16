Deadline for Hindi labels extended

India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has extended the deadline for incorporating details on labels on medicine packages in Hindi by six months. The Ministry said in a statement: "on request from various pharmaceutical companies, it was decided that this decision would be implemented from October 2, 2006, instead of April 1, 2006."

Earlier this year, the Ministry had directed the pharmaceutical industry to print the brand name, price, date of manufacture and expiry in English and Hindi on every product pack for the benefit of ordinary people (Marketletter May 1). Samples of the new labels have to be submitted to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority by September 20.

Certain drugmakers are resisting the change. An industry official said that, although the practice was common in some countries, it would not make sense in a nation like India that is multi-lingual.