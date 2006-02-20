Debio-025 shows promise in HIV study

Switzerland-based Debiopharm SA, a drug development firm which specializes in oncology and endocrinology, says the results of a trial of its developmental drug Debio-025 (non-immunosuppressive cyclosporin), used in the treatment of chronically-infected HIV-1 patients, demonstrate that the drug is safe and well-tolerated. The announcement was made at the 13th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections held earlier this month in Denver, USA.

The study, which was run as a double-blind, placebo-controlled 10-day treatment program, provided its subjects with one of three dosages of the compound (50mg, 400mg and 1,200mg). Analysis of the results reveals that 11 of the 36 patients enrolled in the assessment showed anti-HIV 1 activity. In addition, nine subjects achieved a reduction in viral load lower or equal to 0.5log10.

Rolland-Yves Mauvernay, the firm's president, said that, following the promising mini-study results, the drug would be examined in a detailed clinical program to examine its antiviral efficacy.