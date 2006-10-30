Debiopharm signs four Sanvar license deals

Switzerland-based Debiopharm has signed four exclusive out-license marketing agreements for its somatostatin analog Sanvar (vapreotide acetate).

The agent was developed by Debiopharm for the treatment of acute esophageal variceal bleeding and its licensees include Ranbaxy Laboratories for India, Bangladesh and Nepal; EMS Sigma Farma for Brazil; Tzamal Bio-Pharma for Israel; and LG Life Sciences for the Korean market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Debiopharm continues to seek partnerships in other territories, including Europe where the first international filing of a regulatory dossier was submitted in July in France. The USA's Salix Pharmaceuticals licensed the exclusive rights to Sanvar for the domestic market, where Debiopharm expects to file for marketing approval in the first quarter of 2007, after completion of a Phase III clinical trial.