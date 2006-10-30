Debiopharm signs four Sanvar license deals

Switzerland-based Debiopharm has signed four exclusive out-license marketing agreements for its somatostatin analog Sanvar (vapreotide acetate).
The agent was developed by Debiopharm for the treatment of acute esophageal variceal bleeding and its licensees include Ranbaxy Laboratories for India, Bangladesh and Nepal; EMS Sigma Farma for Brazil; Tzamal Bio-Pharma for Israel; and LG Life Sciences for the Korean market. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Debiopharm continues to seek partnerships in other territories, including Europe where the first international filing of a regulatory dossier was submitted in July in France. The USA's Salix Pharmaceuticals licensed the exclusive rights to Sanvar for the domestic market, where Debiopharm expects to file for marketing approval in the first quarter of 2007, after completion of a Phase III clinical trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze