Salix is a US-based gastrointestinal disorder specialist pharma company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. It licenses, develops and markets products to treat gastroenterological disorders.

Its products include Xifaxan550, Relistor, Apriso, Giazo and Moviprep.

In July 2014, it announced it would merge with Cosmo Technologies, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (SIX: COPN). Salix will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Irish-domiciled Cosmo Tech, which will change its name to Salix Pharmaceuticals, plc.

Latest Salix Pharmaceuticals News

Bold move to force decision in years-long Xifaxan dispute
15 May 2024
US District Court upholds final judgment for Xifaxan
19 May 2023
Bausch Health plunges on adverse patent dispute decision
29 July 2022
Generic challengers settle litigation over Bausch's Xifaxan
22 September 2020
