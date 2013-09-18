Salix is a US-based gastrointestinal disorder specialist pharma company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. It licenses, develops and markets products to treat gastroenterological disorders.

Its products include Xifaxan550, Relistor, Apriso, Giazo and Moviprep.

In July 2014, it announced it would merge with Cosmo Technologies, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (SIX: COPN). Salix will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Irish-domiciled Cosmo Tech, which will change its name to Salix Pharmaceuticals, plc.