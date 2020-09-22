Sunday 24 November 2024

Generic challengers settle litigation over Bausch's Xifaxan

Generics
22 September 2020
patent_trademark_legal_big

Canada-based Bausch Health Companies (TSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, have agreed to resolve a set of outstanding intellectual property disputes with India's Sun Pharmaceutical (BSE: 524715).

Starting April 2019, the litigation relates to the antibiotic product Xifaxan (rifaximin).

Developed by US drugmaker Salix, Xifaxan treats diarrhea by altering the gut flora. The product was used off-label for this purpose for many years, before at last gaining approval in 2015, based on  positive data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Valeant corrects misleading report on Salix probe
2 March 2017
Generics
Valeant confirms it's in talks for divestments, including Salix
2 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
Endo attempting to outbid Valeant for Salix Pharma
12 March 2015
Generics
Bausch Health gets largely favorable US Court of Appeals ruling in Norwich case
12 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze