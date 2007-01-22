Friday 22 November 2024

Debts for drugs, etc, in Croatia at record

22 January 2007

Debts for drugs and medical equipment have reached record levels in Croatia. Hospitals and pharmacies owe suppliers 4.0 billion kuna ($720.0 million). Croatian television reported that some institutions had taken bank credits so that they could continue buying supplies.

"Certain health institutions have owed us money for over three years. Presently, they owe us a total of 15.0 million kuna," said Lidija Knezevic, director of Instrumentaria, a company that produces medical equipment.

Some drug suppliers wait up to 230 days to get paid, say local sources. That does not even begin to compare with neighboring European Union member Slovenia, where drugs suppliers get paid after 45 days, on average. But hospitals also have problems. The monthly funds that they receive are barely sufficient to cover patients' treatment costs and employees' salaries. The city hospital in the popular Adriatic tourist destination Dubrovnik reportedly has debts amounting to 50.0 kuna million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze