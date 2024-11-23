Decentralized Structure Introduced By Degussa

From now on, German chemical and pharmaceutical company Degussa will operate 11 decentralized business units which will be organized into three segments: chemical products; health and nutrition; and precious metals and banking, the firm announced recently.
Efforts to streamline the firm started back in 1992 under the banner of Degussa 2000. The current reorganization is intended to focus the group even more, and is being tackled by Uwe-Ernst Bufe, president and chief executive of the group since March this year.
The health and nutrition segment is built up on three strong pillars of growth, said Degussa, comprising Asta Medica, and the dental and animal feed additives divisions.
