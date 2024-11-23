Saturday 23 November 2024

Declaration On WTO From Developing Countries

9 December 1996

The developing countries, led by India, represented at a meeting last month in New Delhi, India (see also Marketletter November 25 and facing page), have produced the final declaration for the meeting, which focused on agenda issues for the Ministerial World Trade Organization meeting, scheduled to take place in Singapore in the week starting December 9.

Apart from examining the implementation of the Uruguay Round agreements, the Singapore meeting is also likely to propose a framework for dealing with trade and the environment, said the delegates. There are some delegations of the developed countries who would like to go beyond that, for example, raising social issues, including labor standards and the need to have a Multilateral Agreement in Investment (MAI), they said.

The declaration says that many of the existing rules, especially under the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property regime, seek to strike at the roots of human rights, particularly in the areas of health care, employment opportunities, and a minimum level of living in the developing countries. These are essential ingredients of the very Right to Life. "We are convinced these need immediate redressal," said the declaration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze