deCode and Applied Biosystems enter genotyping alliance

Iceland's deCode Genetics has joined forces with Applera subsidiaryApplied Biosystems in a three-year alliance to build systems for what the firms describe as "the next generation of genotyping studies," that look into the relationships between traits and genetic differences among individuals to provide insights into the genetic basis of disease.
The companies say they intend to adapt deCode's genotyping software suite and integrate it with Applied Biosystem's laboratory management software to provide "a full range of customizable solutions for the generation, management and analysis of genotyping data." Financial terms were not disclosed.
