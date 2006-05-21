deCODE begins enrollment in heart drug trial

Iceland's deCODE genetics says that it has begun patient enrollment in Phase III trials of DG031, the firm's lead developmental compound for the treatment of heart attack. The drug inhibits the 5-lipoxygenase activating protein, or FLAP, the gene for which, along with the one that encodes leukotriene A4 hydrolase, has been identified by the firm as an indicator of heart attack risk.
The trial, which will be run as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment of the drug, will seek to enroll around 3,400 participants with a history of recent myocardial infarction. Study subjects will receive 500mg of DG031 twice daily, with the assessment's primary endpoint being a composite reduction in fatal and non-fatal heart attacks, stroke, hospitalization for unstable angina and the need for urgent revascularization.
