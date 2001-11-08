deCODE files patents on 350 drug targets

deCODE genetics of Iceland says that, using its proprietary dataminingproducts, its scientists have to date discovered 350 genes in key drug target classes, including G protein-coupled receptors, kinases, proteases, ion channels, nuclear receptors and transglutamenases.
Also, using the deCODE Clinical Genome Miner, it has placed these genes in the context of population linkage data in over 40 common diseases. It has applied for patents on the targets identified and has included the relevant disease-linkage data in its applications.
deCODE will integrate these targets into its growing in-house drug discovery program. The ability to correlate these targets with a wide range of specific disease data adds to the value of drug development, as well as the strength of the firm's intellectual property position, it notes. It plans to continue to use the Clinical Genome Miner to generate new proprietary knowledge about the connections between genes and disease.
