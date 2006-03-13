deCODE genetics 2005 losses reach $62.8 M

Icelandic biopharmaceutical company deCODE genetics says that its losses increased to $62.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2005, from the $57.3 million it lost in 2004. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.17 for the full year, compared with a $1.07 loss per share it recorded a year earlier.
Losses linked to higher R&D costs
deCODE says that the principal factor in this increase was higher R&D costs, which amounted to $43.7 million for the year, and expenses related to clinical trials and preclinical drug development work. The firm says that it is preparing for a Phase III trial of DG031, its lead product candidate for the prevention of heart attacks, which will be examined under the US Food and Drug Administration's Special Protocol Assessment. The group also reported progress on the preclinical development of DG051, an inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase, for the prevention of inflammation produced in atherosclerotic plaques and heart attack.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze