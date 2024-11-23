deCode Genetics Puts Iceland On The Map

In just over a year, Icelandic genomics company deCode has turned thecountry's isolation into a virtue by identifying and acquiring access to a genetically-ideal population that is almost exclusively descended from the Norwegian nobles who settled in Iceland over 1,100 years ago. Coupled with state-of-the-art technology, the company seems perfectly equipped to find the genes associated with multiple diseases.

Headed by chief executive Kari Steffanson, deCode was set up with $12 million mainly from US venture capital firms and based on the principle that rather than first assembling the scientific tools for the identification of genes, priority lies in locating and securing an appropriate population base. Dr Steffanson's native Iceland fitted the bill, given its genetic homogeneity, a large tissue bank, a high-quality national health care system (established in 1915) and extensive genealogical records that date back more than 200 years. Furthermore, deCode has the backing of the Icelandic government and the cooperation of the well-educated 270,000-plus population.

Positional Cloning The method deCode employs for the identification of disease-causing genes is to take the physical characteristics of a disease and work back to its genetic basis. Termed positional cloning, this is done by looking for the association of known genetic markers and a specific disease. Once a marker has been found with an allele that has more than a chance association with one disease, the DNA located near that marker is analyzed to identify neighboring genes. The result is that the gene causing the disease is identified from this group.