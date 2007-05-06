deCode's 1st-qtr loss deepens 11%

Reykjavik, Iceland-based deCODE genetics, a specialist in the application of human genomic data for drug development, says that its net loss for the first quarter of 2007 was $22.6 million, up 11% on the $20.3 million deficit it recorded in comparable period last year. Analysts at Lehman Brothers, who predicted a loss of $19.8 million, said that the higher cost of revenues and interest had affected deCODE's bottom line.
deCode also reported that its sales for the quarter were $8.6 million, down 10%, but ahead of Lehman Brothers' forecast of $8.0 million. The firm added, however, that it has $11.6 million in deferred revenue, which will be recognized in future reporting periods.
Clinical data expected during the 2nd qtr
