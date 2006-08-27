deCODE starts enrolling in Ph I DG051 trial

Icelandic genomics-based drug development firm deCODE genetics has begun enrolling patients in a Phase I clinical development program for DG051, its follow-on developmental compound for the prevention of heart attack. The ascending-dose, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study will examine the safety and tolerability profile of the agent, as well as its pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
The novel small-molecule agent is an inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase, the protein made in the leukotriene pathway, which deCODE has linked to risk of heart attack. Like DG031, the company's lead compound for the prevention of heart attack now in a Phase III clinical trial, DG051 is designed to decrease the risk of heart attack by reducing the production of leukotriene B4, an end product of the leukotriene pathway and a potent promoter of inflammation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze