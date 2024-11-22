Delays For China's Health Insurance Plan?

The Republic of China's national health insurance program will not commence on March 1 as planned, says Yeh Chin-chun, director-general of the new Central Health Insurance Bureau, because revised labor and farmers insurance statutes failed to pass the Legislature in its session ending January 19. However, government ministers say the program will be operational on that date, pledging to step up negotiations with legislators to ensure that the statutes are approved early on in the new legislative session, which starts February 24.
