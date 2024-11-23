Demand Grows For Czech Vitamin E

Intercaps Zlin, the only producer of hard gelatine capsules in the CzechRepublic, has reported a substantial increase in demand for its vitamin E products, according to the CTK news agency. The company is planning to produce about 150 million vitamin E capsules, worth in the region of 50 million korunas ($1.5 million), an increase in production of 25%.
Intercap produces Vitamin E capsules for its parent company, Slovakofarma Hlohovec, which exports the drugs to Slovakia, Germany and Russia, as well as selling them on the domestic market. The company, which also exports its products to the UK, Romania, the Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands, recorded sales of 65 million korunas for the first eight months of 1997, with exports accounting for 75% of production.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze