Demand Grows For Czech Vitamin E

Intercaps Zlin, the only producer of hard gelatine capsules in the CzechRepublic, has reported a substantial increase in demand for its vitamin E products, according to the CTK news agency. The company is planning to produce about 150 million vitamin E capsules, worth in the region of 50 million korunas ($1.5 million), an increase in production of 25%.

Intercap produces Vitamin E capsules for its parent company, Slovakofarma Hlohovec, which exports the drugs to Slovakia, Germany and Russia, as well as selling them on the domestic market. The company, which also exports its products to the UK, Romania, the Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands, recorded sales of 65 million korunas for the first eight months of 1997, with exports accounting for 75% of production.