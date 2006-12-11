Friday 22 November 2024

Democrat activist analysis of party leaders

11 December 2006

A prominent figure in the US Democratic party's on-line activist caucus, David Sirota, has compiled an analysis of his party's leadership, identifying potentially "drug industry-friendly" names. In an on-line article titled: People Party versus Money Party: Who's Who Among the Democrats, Mr Sirota, who was a leading figure in the Neil Lamont campaign to unseat Senator Joe Lieberman (Connecticut), describes the "People vs Money divide that actually fuels our politics."

Among the US Senators identified as opponents of business-friendly policies, Mr Sirota notes Sen Byron Dorgan (Democrat, North Dakota), who "has been one of the strongest voices against profiteering by the energy and pharmaceutical companies." Sen Dorgan is also described as opposed to "every major lobbyist-written trade deal that has come through the Senate," a reference to the free trade agreements between the USA and foreign nations, which complement the World Trade Agreement and often include provisions for the protection of drug industry intellectual property rights.

On the opposite side of the Democratic party, according to Mr Sirota, House of Representatives member Ellen Tauscher (California) is described as having promised that the party "would be engaging in a 'kabuki' dance" with Democratic base voters, a reference to a showy, theatrical Japanese dance form. This would fit in with some analysts who believe that the absence of a clear majority in the Senate and the perceived success of the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit will reduce the Democrats to holding showcase hearings as an alternative to major reform (Marketletter December 4).

