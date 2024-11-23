Democrat Hopes Fade For Health reform This Year

Blaming Republican leaders and their negative comments, Senate Majority leader George Mitchell is close to conceding that health care reform legislation is dead for this year.
While still meeting with the leaders of a bipartisan Senate group working on a bill to provide coverage to over half of those now without insurance, he said a bill should not be discussed if it faces certain defeat. Some 60 Senate votes are needed to break a filibuster, and votes will start being counted, he said, adding that liberal labor and health groups which once supported reform now oppose the only proposal being actively discussed.
At a meeting attended by Congress leaders and President Clinton, House minority whip Newt Gingrich said that if health reform were brought up now, it would spark partisan fighting and thus kill the General Agreement on tariffs and Trade bill. Senate minority leader Bob Dole and Representative John Dingell, who has been trying to change the health care system since 1955, agreed that the President risks losing the rest of his agenda. Senator John Breaux of the mainstream group working on reform joked that it was time to call in former President Jimmy carter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze